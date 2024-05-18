First National Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 64,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after acquiring an additional 517,670 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 105,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,490,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.