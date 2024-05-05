Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 6,774,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,899. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

