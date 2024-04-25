Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $176,260.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,647.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.23 or 0.00739747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00130949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00186375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00103832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

