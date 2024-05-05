ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Acquires New Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. International Money Express accounts for 1.8% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned 0.24% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,391,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 259,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,380. The company has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

