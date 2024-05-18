First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,303 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.94. 2,340,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

