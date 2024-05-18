Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 166,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 131,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

