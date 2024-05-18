Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $415,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,389,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $44.89. 9,999,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

