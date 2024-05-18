9,610 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Bey Douglas LLC

Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.1% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.4 %

TSCO stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.67. 2,181,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average is $234.25. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $286.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

