JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.05. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

