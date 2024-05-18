995 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

