American National Bank Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American National Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.95. 2,703,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

