Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.48 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

