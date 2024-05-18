Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 18th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEL, AKTX, AP, APWC, ARTW, AVGR, BBGI)

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 18th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.