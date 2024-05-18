Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. 795,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $273.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.