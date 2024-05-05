One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,347 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSPF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.