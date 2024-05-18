Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $95.20 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,557 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $95,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,995,000 after acquiring an additional 186,148 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

