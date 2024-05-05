Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 15.3 %

EXPE traded down $20.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,956,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,072,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.