Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $43.00 at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Criteo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.77. 209,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,190. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $1,198,905.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,953.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 17.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.