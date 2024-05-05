Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. 1,830,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.