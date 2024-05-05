Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. 605,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,868. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

