One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

