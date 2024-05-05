ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Takes $9.40 Million Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Griffon makes up about 8.8% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned 0.30% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Griffon Stock Up 0.6 %

GFF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.13. 250,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

