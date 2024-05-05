ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. H World Group makes up 2.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after acquiring an additional 766,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after buying an additional 382,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in H World Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

HTHT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 1,936,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

