Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 8,128,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,529,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

