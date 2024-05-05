Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.76

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.76 and traded as low as $48.36. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 48,331 shares trading hands.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
