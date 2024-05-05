Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.28 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 18.79 ($0.24), with a volume of 888,061 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.31.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nanoco Group

In related news, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £3,642.76 ($4,575.76). In other Nanoco Group news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.15), for a total transaction of £2,584,392 ($3,246,315.79). Also, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £3,642.76 ($4,575.76). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,986 shares of company stock worth $301,804,506. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.