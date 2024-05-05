Amalgamated Bank Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 29,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $175.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.42 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

