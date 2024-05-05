De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.75

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.75 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.19). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.16), with a volume of 268,604 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.39 million, a P/E ratio of -420.91, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.98.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

