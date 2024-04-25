Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,431,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,341,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,042,000 after purchasing an additional 352,212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 849,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 194,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,369,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

