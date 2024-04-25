Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,580 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,710,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

