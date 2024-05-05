Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. 1,418,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.70.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

