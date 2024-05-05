Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81-1.86 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $75.53. 1,838,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.44 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

