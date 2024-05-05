Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,862,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,188,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,873. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

