W Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

W Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

