Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) to $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00.

Enviri Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 532,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Enviri has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enviri will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

