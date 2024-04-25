Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 1.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,673,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBDX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 74,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.