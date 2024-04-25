Bailard Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 96,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $573.38. 789,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

