NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. 12,687,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

