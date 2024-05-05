iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,181 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.