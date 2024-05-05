Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.62%.

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

