Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.