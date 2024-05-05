7,646 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

