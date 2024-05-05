Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,243 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 47,463,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,173,800. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

