Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 639,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,340,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 1,425,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.