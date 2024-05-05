Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,953 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 9,291,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

