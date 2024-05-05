Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 213,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 710,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,192. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.