Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.66. 4,041,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.76 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

