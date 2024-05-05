Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after buying an additional 280,480 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.36. 1,028,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.40 and its 200 day moving average is $349.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

