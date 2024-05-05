CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

CSGS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 451,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,657. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

