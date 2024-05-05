Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,462 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 1,070,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.